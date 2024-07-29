THE AGENDA

29TH JULY - 4TH AUGUST 2024

DORK'S ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD

THE AGENDA SETTER

What everyone should be talking about this week.

BRAT summer and it’s over except it’s more than just a meme so it’s not

THE AGENDA PLAYLIST

FOLLOW THE AGENDA ON SPOTIFY
pixeyagenda
The Agenda
The Big Ones: Pixey's worth a million dollars, 86TVs rise like the proverbial phoenix, and MOULD are here to stand out
agendageorge
The Agenda
The Track Forecast: We wanna dance with George, Nieve Ella's having washing machine issues, and Confidence Man throw the party
gretelddoagenda
The Agenda
Get Out: Get ready for Dork's Day Out, Chappell Roan's gonna pull some mighty big crowds again, and all the festivals you need

Subscribe to The Agenda

PLAYLIST COVER STORIES