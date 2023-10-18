††† (Crosses) – Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete.

Label: Warner Music Group

Released: 13th October 2023

It might be Crosses first full record in nearly a decade, but ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete’ marks the pinnacle of three years of consistently fruitful labour from Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez.

Where their first album was shrouded in a gothic, witchy veil, this album is both sonically and thematically more dynamic. The album opens with the deeply unsettling, cyber-punk, throbbing of ‘Pleasure’ and doesn’t let up as ‘Invisible Hand’ arrives.

From the frenetic opening, the album reveals itself with the first half being capped by Run the Jewels’s El-P adding more fuel to the fire on ‘Big Youth’, but from there, it finds a more expansive, almost spiritual, journey through the second side. Numbers like ‘Grace’ and ‘Last Rites’ revel in the boundless electronic landscape the duo have created. Unfortunately, Robert Smith’s cameo on ‘Girls Float / Boys Cry’ is covert at best, but it doesn’t detract from a stellar second showing from this inspired duo.