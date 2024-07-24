Abbie Ozard – everything still worries me

Label: House Anxiety

Released: 25th July 2024

If coming-of-age films were an album, they’d sound like Abbie Ozard’s ‘everything still worries me’. Ozard’s knack for turning quarter-life crises into anthems is on full display.

Standout ‘Anything for you’ pairs gritty bass lines with choruses so infectious they should come with a health warning. There’s a disarming honesty to Ozard’s lyrics that makes you want to simultaneously hug her and check your own emotional baggage. It’s the musical equivalent of a friend who always knows the right thing to say, even if that thing is, “Yeah, we’re all a bit of a mess, aren’t we?”.

‘everything still worries me’ is a reassuring whisper in the cacophony of adult life, a gentle reminder that it’s okay to not have it all figured out. In a world of curated Instagram perfection, Ozard’s debut feels refreshingly, gloriously human. It’s enough to make you want to cancel your therapy appointment and just listen to this album on repeat instead.