Another Sky – Beach Day

Label: Fiction Records

Released: 1st March 2024

Slow down and chill out to the easygoing, velvety, smooth music of Another Sky. Their debut album is like a warm, inviting hug, dripping in slow, relaxing chords and ethereal vocals. The soft folk paired with brasher rock moments feels exciting and new as the group explore and expand their sound throughout ‘Beach Day’.

Catrin Vincent’s vocals are the moving force behind Another Sky; her deep, caramel-like vocals drench each track in deliciousness. Paired with downbeat riffs and calm rhythmic drums that beautifully build and fold, it’s simply magical. The group flirt with a louder sound effortlessly throughout; second track ‘The Pain’ is a triumph – it’s decadent, equal parts quiet and raucous.

The quartet have a soft touch, but their music is anything but passive. Every riff, lyric and beat is charged with energy and intensity, yet their music remains smooth like butter. Lyrics rooted in the experience of heartbreak and friendship betrayal provide something for listeners to relate to and empathise with. This is a band in their prime.