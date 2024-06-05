Becky Hill – Believe Me Now?

Label: Polydor

Released: 31st May 2024

Becky Hill has long been one of our foremost banger merchants. Incredibly reliable and consistent, she hits the mark pretty much every time with an energising dance hit. On her expansive second album, ‘Believe Me Now,’ Becky is looking to travel beyond bangers to a different dance floor plane.

The 15 tracks here emphasise everything Becky is good at. Huge festival slaying anthems like ‘Multiply’ or the Balearic trance bliss of ‘Swim’, but what’s most exciting is when she ratchets up the drama of her vocals and ramps up the emotion to deliver some truly goosebump-inducing moments, like on the swelling dance ballad ‘Outside of Love’ or the evocative ‘Darkest Hour’. There’s also some engaging idiosyncrasy on show on slightly weirder tracks like the brilliant Self Esteem-featuring opener ‘True Colours’.

This album is maybe slightly too long, but you can’t begrudge her that when she’s clearly having so much fun and using the full scope of the album format to highlight her artistry in different and compelling ways.