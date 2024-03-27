Blu DeTiger – All I Ever Want Is Everything

Label: EMI / Capitol Records

Released: 29th March 2024

The debut album from Blu DeTiger is a dreamy indie-pop explosion. Bursting with juicy sound, bubbling synthy-ness and angelic vocals, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ is a total crowd-pleaser. It’s clear Blu knows no half-measures – each track is vibrant and precisely produced. It’s experimental, unexpected, and incredibly earworm-ish.

The immaculate, multi-layered production is what truly sends it into orbit. The use of vocal effects distorts and warps Blu’s gorgeous vocals, adding a new dimension to each track. Throughout ‘Kiss’, Blu’s voice echoes around like an ASMR video. In ‘I’ll Never Tell’, the grungy depths of Blu’s voice snap back to a very 2000s-type beat. It’s fun and nostalgic yet also futuristic. There is almost a yacht rock feel to each track – it’s sickly sweet yet always with a playful edge. The album is beautifully made, and it’s also a lot of fun. In ‘Moxie’, the instruments strike in all the right places, with bass underpinning cutesy notes and jingles. ‘Hey You’ is a little edgier, yet still, each beat is on-point.

Blu’s musical prowess as an esteemed bassist who has played for the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dominic Fike and Caroline Polacheck oozes through each track. This is a debut album that has been a long time coming; undeniably joyful, it’s a strong musical feat. With 14 stellar tracks, Blu has given listeners a lot to sink their teeth into.