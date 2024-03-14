Caity Baser – Still Learning

Label: EMI Records / Chosen Music

Released: 15th March 2024

The mixtape can be anything. An album without the confidence of a label willing to call it a debut? An experimental swing at something that lives in a moment, rather than intended for the permanent record? A palette cleanser to clear the decks before something bigger and better? They’ve all made an appearance over the last decade or so, as that first full-length pushes further and further into a potential pop star’s career path. It’s a transient phase that Caity Baser embraces with both hands with ‘Still Learning’, a collection that weaves left and right, taking no bullshit as it swaggers and staggers down the broadest spectrum of creative paths imaginable.

Never short of personality, it’s thirteen tracks of Caity trying on every outfit from the rail for size, adding new dimensions to the full package. Some of it may feel like ‘what if’ episodes – the jazz club swing of ‘Showgirl’ is unlikely to be a final destination on her journey – but when playing to her strong suit of snappy, attitude-packed brat pop, there’s genuine main character potential. None of ‘Pretty Boys’, ‘Why Can’t I Have Two (2468)’ or ‘X&Y’ are subtle slices of cooler-than-thou art pop, but writing with big, bold, day-glo neon scrawl, they shake way more than subtly seduce. ‘Oh Well’, though, finds a middle ground, its catchy chorus a testament to Baser’s ability to craft hooks that linger long after the song ends.

Whatever the final character of Caity Baser turns out to be, ‘Still Learning’ ignores strong, stable, responsibly set foundations for flights of fancy and unapologetic experimentation. Like a teenager trying out new identities by the month, it makes for a chaotic, dramatic, but utterly brilliant ride. As she sheds her L plates, it’s clear: Caity Baser is here to make waves, not just ride them.