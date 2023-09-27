Cherry Glazerr – I Don’t Want You Anymore

Label: Secretly Canadian

Released: 29th September 2023

For a lot of artists, 2023 seems to be the year of ripping everything up and starting again. Cherry Glazerr’s fourth album marks a rebirth for the group, particularly lead singer Clementine Creevy, and it finds them in their most self-actualised form.

Looking inward for inspiration has always been a common theme, but it stands out most on this record. Creevy pulls herself apart like a thread unravelling; ‘Touched You With My Chaos’ sees her place blame on herself for the ending of a relationship, while ‘Soft Like a Flower’ is carried by murky guitar, Creevy letting loose as she rages through lyrics about an all-consuming obsession with another person.

‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’ also sees Creevy go back to her roots. With the help of producer Yves Rothman, it’s the first record that she has self-produced since her debut in 2013. Alongside this, she pays homage to her previous efforts on cuts like ‘Sugar’, showcasing more electronic styles and explosive guitar riffs.

‘Shattered’ is probably the clearest signpost of this sonic change with its slightly distorted vocals and backing track that feels as though we’ve been shot off to space; it’s almost hard to believe that this version of Cherry Glazerr are the same group they were ten years ago. The eponymous closing track is exactly how an album should be finished; it incorporates all that has come before. Combining big, sweeping guitar and all, it’s one of those to add to your list of tracks to show someone who’s a true artist.