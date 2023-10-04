Claire Rosinkranz – Just Because

Label: slowplay / Republic Records

Released: 6th October 2023

‘Just Because’, the debut from nineteen-year-old Californian sensation Claire Rosinkranz, embodies her West Coast upbringing. The inescapable positivity of roller-skating through a sunset on Venice Beach, organic oat milk chai latte in hand, is injected into the fabric of this album, even when the lyrics might hang in the air like a dark cloud over the distant Beverly Hills. Enough of the California stereotypes? Okay, fine.

For a debut album, it is a very assured performance. Vocally, Rosinkranz nails down a naturally conversational style that sets her apart from the rest of TikTok’s Gen-Z alt-pop stars. Tales of high school drama in ‘Never Goes Away’, of trying to block out a loud brain in ‘Jupiter’, and of not wanting to grow up in ‘Screw Time’, all evoke a teenage nostalgia which highlights that being young can kind of suck sometimes.

There is a surprising amount of introspection on this album, especially for someone so early in their career. ‘Sad In Hawaii’ is, in many ways, a perfect pop song: a catchy, sunny bassline contrasts with emotionally vulnerable and honest lyrics which allow you to penetrate through the summery soundscape. Closing track ‘Mess’ bucks the trend, though, with the use of an acoustic guitar and a string ensemble being a sign of things to come on her sophomore album.

The only real criticism that you can level at this album is that it is maybe overly reliant on the production. Most likely a deliberate decision, the use of layered vocal tracks and quite invasive drumbeats overshadow some of the more nuanced lyricism. Clearly, though, Rosinkranz and her team – including her dad, Ragnar – know what they do best: creating an upbeat and very listenable record. If you like one song on this album, you’ll probably like them all.