Crawlers – The Mess We Seem To Make

Label: Polydor Records

Released: 16th February 2024

It feels like ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’ can’t be the debut album from Liverpool pop-punk icons Crawlers, probably because since releasing their first single ‘So Tired’ in 2019, they’ve released two stonking EPs, played at basically every British festival going, and even supported arguably one of the biggest bands ever, My Chemical Romance, at their UK shows. No pressure then, eh?

Luckily, ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’ is worth the wait. It brings you everything you’d expect from a Crawlers release, but with that bit more polish and panache. There are glam rock elements in ‘Hit It Again’, high-energy headbangers in ‘Would You Come To My Funeral’ and ‘What I Know Is What I Love’, and a vocal from singer Holly Minto that can slice through the noise and straight to the most heartbreaking of revelations. The highlight of the record is actually the softest moment of all, ‘Golden Bridge’, showcasing Minto’s gut-wrenching lyricism, but also highlighting how far the group have come as songwriters since their self-titled first EP.

The quartet dive headfirst into what is essentially a concept album, that concept being an exploration of the many ways the pursuit of happiness can cause immeasurable pain. From opener ‘Meaningless Sex’ right through to closer ‘Nighttime Affair’, Crawlers give a no-holds-barred performance, with the music’s spiralling descent into snarling madness mirroring the album’s subject matter. Whether it’s the depiction of toxic relationships, neglect and loneliness, or the simple desire to just be loved, this is a very real album from an act with the very real potential to be one of the biggest rock bands on the planet.