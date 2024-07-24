Label: Imperial

Released: 25th July 2024

Cults’ ‘To the Ghosts’ arrives like a seance conducted by a restless spirit in a Brooklyn loft. It’s an album that invites you to dance with your own spectres, as if The Ronettes had discovered shoegaze and a ouija board.

It’s the sonic equivalent of finding a dusty photo album in your grandparents’ attic, only to realise all the pictures are of you. The band’s signature sound is present and accounted for, but there’s a newfound depth here. It’s as if they’ve taken their indie-pop roots and watered them with tears and reverb. The result is a lush, haunting landscape that strikes a delicate balance between nostalgia and forward momentum – like trying to drive into the future while constantly checking the rearview mirror.

‘To the Ghosts’ is a cathartic experience that lingers long after the final note fades. It cements Cults’ reputation for crafting emotionally resonant soundscapes, proving they’re skilled architects of feeling. You’ll come for the hooks, but stay for the exorcism.