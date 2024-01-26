Das Body – True Vulture

Label: Brilliance / Warner Music

Released: 26th January 2024

Chic techno indie-pop group Das Body demand your attention. The Norway-based group pull from a hodgepodge of influence, drawing upon Europop, indie and electronic elements, resulting in a delicious genre-bending experience. Undoubtedly, they’ve created their own world – idiosyncratic, tender and a bit weird, but worth sticking around for.

Rich, reverberating vocals and delicate, shining instrumentals make listening a true delight. The breathy lyricism in ‘Ordah’ is entrancing, making the track feel like it belongs in a 90s sci-fi blockbuster. Within ‘Baby, You Know I’m A Stranger’, the feverishness of the vocals feels intense and techno-futurist – as if Robyn and Britney Spears had a baby.

The group create a real atmosphere and ambience throughout each track; everything feels in-depth and full-bodied. While the group explore a mixture of ideas and sounds, it’s clear lacklustre production isn’t in their vocabulary. The enjoyable twists and turns see each track holding its own and surpassing expectations.

Switching things up a little bit with the dainty ‘I Could Die Young’, it’s a paired back, gentle minute-long melody between the mania. Plunging right into ‘God Won’t Listen To Bad Prayers’, emotions reach new heights as shrill vocals transfix the listener. Das Body have bared their souls for this record; it’ feels’s raw, exciting and sentimental. There is a lot going on, with parts feeling a bit like a fever dream, but in the absolute best way.