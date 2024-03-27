Ellie Bleach – Now Leaving West Feldwood EP

Label: Sad Club Records

Released: 28th March 2024

Ellie Bleach loves a bit of theatricality; drama seeps its way through the cracks of her earlier works, and on her latest EP, she takes it that bit further by setting the six tracks in the fictional town of West Feldwood with a story that takes several twists and turns as it meanders through its duration.

‘Whole Lotta Nothing’ is sultry enough that the dark dive bar vibe that the singer was going for is obvious, but her humour is still sharp throughout. Meanwhile, she takes the form of a desperate housewife trying to rectify her relationship with her husband on ‘Lakehouse’.

The EP is packed with huge instrumental arrangements, including a saxophone solo that adds to the already huge air of drama present.

‘Now Leaving West Feldwood’ balances the hilarious and dramatic perfectly, and if it’s anything to go by, then Ellie Bleach is set for a big year.