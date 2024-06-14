Feet – Make It Up

Label: Submarine Cat Records

Released: 14th June 2024

With ‘Make It Up’, Feet have found a new way to bound forwards. From the measured intensity of opener ‘Better Than Last,’ we’re immediately swept into an electrifying new realm where a once youthful spark has transmuted into a laser-focused creative intent.

What was once the anarchic whimsy of adolescence now emerges as a richly refined and revelatory body of work – the fizzy vapours of Feet’s fledgling years having condensed into a potent nectar. Anchored by the swaggering strut of lead single ‘The Real Thing’ (its Talking Heads-influenced groove perfectly embodying their newfound sophistication), ‘Make It Up’ plays like an exhilarating cinematic accompanying the painstaking process of personal becoming. “We were kids, then we weren’t anymore,” vocalist George Haverson seems to revel, galvanised by the intoxicating freedoms and complexities of maturity.

The whimsical irreverence of yesteryear has bloomed into intricately self-aware expressionism on tracks like the metaphysically knotty ‘Why Would I Lie?’ and the wistful Evan Dando-esque reverie of ‘Truly Awful.’ They’re a band bravely venturing beyond the realm of angsty caricature, embracing the full dimensional scope of their deepening artistic powers.

Glimpses of Feet’s signature dynamic remain too – the charged ‘Sit Down’ finds them straddling the line between nostalgic wild-eyed convulsion and searing topical dissection. But even these chaotic flashes feel elevated as crucial threads within ‘Make It Up’s’ intricate psychedelic tapestry.

With the lush psych-pop escapism of ‘When I’m Feeling Strange’, it’s as if the band is beckoning us to join them in shedding self-imposed creative shackles, bravely embracing the freedom of artistic reinvention. Aided by the production brilliance of Andy Savours (Black Country, New Road, The Horrors), Feet’s metamorphosis emerges in vivid tones. Savours’ deft touch accentuates their newfound lucidity, lending a grandeur to the sort of intimate vignettes that once felt charmingly lo-fi. The scuzzy surface-level has dissolved to reveal intricately glistening strata of insight and purpose sparkling beneath.

In that sense, ‘Make It Up’ represents the dawn of a dazzling new era for Feet. The rapturous energy of their earliest work remains, but now warped through the refracting prism of experience into something exponentially richer. For the patient and open-hearted willing to join Feet on their travels, the rewards are more than worth the journey.