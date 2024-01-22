Flat Party – Flat Party EP

Label: Submarine Cat Records

Released: 19th January 2024

Flat Party once again bring their Blur-esque brilliance to nonchalant stories of youth and loneliness. They’re fun, bolshy and unbothered; each track on their new self-titled EP feels lackadaisical yet is produced precisely, with the soft cosiness and sharp humour that make their tiny yet superb discography a total dream.

The EP opens with the stellar ‘I’m Bored, Give Me Love’, utilising infectious guitar riffs and endearing, playfully apathetic vocals. Each track feels nostalgic, full of tenderness cloaked in irony and humour.

The sound is wonderfully cohesive; all elements draw together and move effortlessly alongside Jack Lawther’s vocals. This is true of the entire record, upheld within quirkier tracks like ‘Aching For Living’, where synths bring a topsy-turveyness that feels evocative of the group’s fun, haphazard nature.

Closing with the indie-pop of ‘Hindsight’, it’s offbeat and sardonic yet emotive. Lyrics lament, “Kill the rich, even the ones that love you”, as stripped-back vocals offer a glimpse of Jack’s impressive range.

Undoubtedly a cynic’s delight.