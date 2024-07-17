Label: Polydor Records

Released: 19th July 2024

Glass Animals’ ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ is what happens when you lock a pop genius in a house that’s about to fall off a mountain and tell him to make sense of the universe. Spoiler alert: he doesn’t, but the attempt is fucking glorious. It’s the sonic equivalent of free-falling through the cosmos while scrolling through your camera roll – a dizzying, exhilarating journey that manages to be both intimately personal and cosmically vast.

Where ‘Dreamland’ catapulted the band into the stratosphere with the slow-burn success of ‘Heat Waves’, this outing sees them harnessing that newfound star power to craft something truly stellar. Dave Bayley’s existential crisis has never sounded so good. This is Glass Animals cranked up to eleven, shooting through space with a disco ball for a compass. It’s like someone took the DNA of Bowie, sprinkled in some Kubrick, and wrapped it all up in a glittery bow made of Bayley’s neuroses.

In their fourth studio album, Oxford’s art-pop quartet Glass Animals deliver a work of startling ambition and emotional depth. ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ wrestles with existential questions against a backdrop of cosmic soundscapes and intimate storytelling. The result is an album that feels both timeless and urgently of the moment, blending vintage futurism with modern pop sensibilities.

Opening track ‘Show Pony’ sets the stage, a Beck-meets-space-cowboy jaunt that serves as a mission statement for the album’s exploration of love in all its messy glory. From there, we’re launched into a soundscape that marries the band’s trademark wonky pop with the grandiosity of ‘80s sci-fi scores and the sweeping vistas of Ennio Morricone.

‘Creatures in Heaven’ is a standout, its crunchy guitars and wobbling synths creating a perfect backdrop for Bayley’s musings on the weight of fleeting moments. It’s the sound of a band comfortable enough to push their boundaries without losing sight of what made them special in the first place. Meanwhile, ‘A Tear in Space’ is particularly impressive, its orchestral swells and pulsing beat creating a sense of cosmic drama that wouldn’t feel out of place scoring the next Christopher Nolan epic.

Lyrically, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ finds Bayley at his most vulnerable and insightful. He grapples with disconnection, the burden of success, and the fundamental human need for connection – all while floating in a metaphorical space station, observing the world below. It’s heady stuff, but delivered with enough wit and charm to keep it from feeling ponderous.

Glass Animals have crafted something that demands – and rewards – repeated listens. It’s an album that feels like a journey, one that leaves you changed by the end. They’ve served up a glittering, galaxy-brain feast that pushes the boundaries of what pop music can be. Get on board or get left behind – this rocket ship waits for no one.