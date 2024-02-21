Glitterer – Rationale

Label: Epitaph

Released: 23rd February 2024

‘Rationale’ is a classic emo album, seeing Ned Russin hark back to his days in emo-rock heavyweights Title Fight. Full of vulnerability and uncontainable angst, the thrashy guitar and crashing drums are built for furious mosh pits in sweaty basement venues. The record’s lyrical content continues along the theme of Glitterer’s last three albums, with songs like ‘I Want To Be Invisible, ‘Can’t Feel Anything’, and ‘No One There’ all relating clearly to Russin’s old stomping ground, but with a blunt maturity that shows his experience in the field.

‘Rationale’ is not simply a rehashing of old ideas, although it is identifiable by its similar sonics to 2021’s ‘Life Is Not A Lesson’. Instead, it feels like a reworking of previous material, making it more refined, defined, and consistent. The post-punk dark electronica that felt jagged and out of place on previous work takes a backseat on ‘Rationale’, but is definitely still there. By turning the spotlight back to their guitar-rock roots, Glitterer are able to rock out to their hearts’ content while keeping a throbbing electronic background that stamps their trademark onto this body of work.

Much like ‘Life Is Not A Lesson’, the songs are short and sharp, with only four songs clocking in at over two minutes. As such, it’s impossible to get bored of the record, but it equally makes it difficult to completely sink your teeth in. Nonetheless, ‘Rationale’ provides a huge helping of nostalgia, enough to make any elder emo reach for their ear stretchers and worn-out Vans.