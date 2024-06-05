Goat Girl – Below The Waste

Label: Rough Trade Records

Released: 7th June 2024

‘Below The Waste’ is a delicious release from South London trio Goat Girl. The group’s angst-driven sound has acquired a softer, fuzzier edge. Each track seamlessly blends into another, while the group’s irreverent attitude adds an interesting quality to each new direction. Introducing folk and noise-rock elements underpinned by an understated style creates a captivating album.

‘play it down’ is simply enchanting, synthy and earthy. ‘words fell out’ is beautiful, drenched in heart-melting lyricism, and it’s impossible not to see their undeniable talent and musicianship.

It’s a wonderful and weird album. The off-kilter and angelic dance with each other harmoniously throughout. Moving into more experiential territory, ‘where’s ur <3’ features what sounds like dirt being shovelled interspersed with angelic vocals, driving home the earthiness of the album. ‘jump sludge’ feels strange and sweet yet sour; it’s unsettling yet ear-wormish.

‘Below The Waste’ reaffirms the joy and value of listening to an album in its entirety. If you take the time, you will find shimmering little nuggets of sound within 30-second interval tracks that uplift what they are placed between. Being Goat Girl, a little humour and sarcasm is never far from the surface. The tender, groggy ‘tonight’ will incur a giggle or two as a quiet cow moo is heard in the distance – a nod to the band’s love of animal imagery. Odd, beautiful, delicate and rough, this album is many things – and overall, it feels undeniably original.