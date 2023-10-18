Holly Humberstone – Paint My Bedroom Black

Label: Polydor

Released: 13th October 2023

With the release of ‘Antichrist’ and ‘Room Service’ in July of this year, Holly Humberstone shifted her music into a new gear and paid tribute to the massive changes she’s faced since picking up the BRIT Award for Rising Star in 2022. From writing songs on her parents’ piano to selling out London’s Brixton Academy within just three years, she’s had a meteoric rise.

Her debut album, ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, represents an artist mid-transformation. The record’s title-track embodies this new phase of Holly’s life, tying together her recognisably breathy vocal with a new sunnier sound. Still, the organic, vulnerable moments that cemented her place on the scene are sprinkled throughout the album. ‘Kissing In Swimming Pools’, ‘Elvis Impersonators’, and ‘Room Service’, bring both romantic nostalgia and brave lyricism that lets her say all the things most are too afraid to admit.

Although lyrically as personal, tracks such as ‘Flatlining’, ‘Baby Blues’, and ‘Into Your Room’ are sonically different from any of Holly’s previous releases, turning up the production a notch and experimenting with dark electronica and trance beats. The complexities of human emotion are laid bare, with darker sounds and rhythms allowing you to travel with Holly through her intricately designed universe.

‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ is an album of change and growth. It documents a moment in time just before Holly Humberstone hits the stratosphere. Across this record, there is the sense that she is tinkering at the edges of greatness, taking a breath before jumping feet first into the stardom that she whole-heartedly deserves.

Take the leap, Holly. You’re ready.