Honeymoan – Sorry Like You Mean It

Label: Believe

Released: 29th September 2023

Honeymoan’s debut studiously brings together all they’ve been promising; ‘Sorry Like You Mean It’ is chockfull of pop bops generously slathered in charm and buoyancy, the kind that the London-based South African trio have been toying with since 2017.

A revelatory glimpse into the romantic fumbles and tumbles of vocalist Alison Rachel, it plays out as barefaced as it does dreamily, frequently mixing ethereal synths and acerbic drum machines with astute observations of love and life. Often veering into near-psychedelic flourishes, ‘Sorry Like You Mean It’ is unapologetically fresh-faced, giving the life lessons enough space to dance in an indie pop twilight.

While not entirely captivating, often getting lost in its ideas rather than perfecting its execution, it still stands as a more than worthy debut step a long time in the making from this trio.