Hunny – Hunny’s New Planet Heaven

Label: Epitaph

Released: 6th October 2023

Hunny have rarely fit into any box. The quartet manage to merge emo sentiments with a twinkling sheen, a formula that is as saccharine as it is irresistible.

Racking up singles and EPs around their 2019 debut album ‘Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.’, the LA band have been hard at work, and the result this time around is an album that feels like a trio back to the start. ‘Hunny’s New Planet Heaven’ feels of a group getting back to grips with where they came from.

The sheen is traded in for a slightly less perfect but equally as effective sound. The sentiments still fall like autumn leaves, bolstered by the twinkling effervescence they deftly deliver. It all makes for an outing that pushes the band forward by nodding to the past.