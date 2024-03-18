Label: Polydor / Interscope / MCA Nashville

Released: 15th March 2024

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Deeper Well’ feels like a breath of fresh air – the kind taken after finally reaching the peak of a mountain, looking back on the winding path just tread. It’s an album that invites us into a more pared-back, contemplative space, quite different from the dazzling, synth-laden paths of ‘Golden Hour’ or the heartache-soaked narratives of ‘Star-Crossed’. Here, Musgraves is more like a friend sharing stories over a cup of coffee, musing on life’s twists with a serenity that suggests she’s found some answers, or at least made peace with the questions.

The album’s opener and title-track, ‘Deeper Well’, sets the tone. Musgraves isn’t just singing; she’s reflecting on the changes she’s embraced, like giving up weed, with a simplicity that’s as refreshing as it is profound. It’s a bit of a revelation – her voice, clear and upfront, backed by arrangements that feel both delicate and intentional. There’s a maturity here, a sense that she’s peeled back the layers to let her stories and insights take centre stage.

Songs like ‘Lonely Millionaire’ dive into the complexities of fame and fortune with an honesty that’s biting yet beautiful. Then there’s ‘Anime Eyes’, which bursts through like a beam of sunlight, offering a playful, vibrant contrast to the album’s more introspective moments. Musgraves has always had a knack for painting vivid pictures with her words, and here, she’s at her best, blending the personal with the poetic, making even the most mundane moments feel magical.

The production, helmed by Musgraves along with her trusted collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, mirrors the album’s introspective nature. It’s understated, yes, but brimming with subtle textures and nuances that draw you in. Each song feels like a carefully crafted piece of a larger puzzle, revealing a little more of Musgraves’ journey, her evolution not just as an artist but as a person navigating the tricky terrain of life and love.

While ‘Deeper Well’ may not have the instant, toe-tapping hooks of some of Musgraves’ previous work, it offers something perhaps more valuable – a quiet space to reflect, to feel, and to connect with the stories she’s telling. It’s the kind of album that grows on you, each listen uncovering new layers, new moments that resonate, whether it’s the gentle strum of ‘Cardinal’ or the tender honesty of ‘Nothing to Be Scared Of’.

In a way, ‘Deeper Well’ is Musgraves’ invitation to slow down, to savour the beauty in simplicity, in the quiet moments that might otherwise pass us by. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most profound transformations happen not in a blaze of glory but in the calm after the storm. As Musgraves charts this new chapter, ‘Deeper Well’ stands as a testament to her artistry, her resilience, and her unwavering quest to find depth and meaning in the well of her own experiences. It’s an album that may whisper rather than shout, but its messages and its beauty are loud and clear.