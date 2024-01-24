Katy Kirby – Blue Raspberry

Label: ANTI-

Released: 26th January 2024

‘Blue Raspberry’, the second album from New York-based Katy Kirby, feels fresh, inviting and charming. With otherworldly instrumentals, Katy confidently moves at her own rhythm, subtly playing with traditional formats to create something truly special. Her gentle yet punchy vocals and basslines ooze charm.

Katy’s vocal range is admirable, moulding anew to the demands of each track. The single ‘Cubic Zirconia’ is gentle and bright as her vocals dance atop delicate strums. Yet, such light, airy vocals do not move without certainty, as her poise shines through tracks like ‘Hand To Hand’. Unflinching and far-reaching, this is by no means an artist unaware of their skill, and Katy’s quiet confidence radiates throughout.

The album enjoys playing with pace; the crystalline ‘Drop Dead’ feels upbeat and distinctly 2000s indie-pop, while ‘Alexandria’ is more foreboding. Conveying the emotion of each track through manipulating momentum emphasises every layer. Each instrument and texture gets its moment to shine; the production is anything but simple – it is beautiful in its meticulousness.

Everyone needs to get lost in the soft eclecticism of Katy Kirby.