Kid Kapichi – There Goes The Neighbourhood

Label: Spinefarm Records

Released: 15th March 2024

In the to and fro of some often quite exhausting modern discourse, Kid Kapichi’s ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’ aims to land a knockout punch of socio-political critique infused with the raw energy and defiance that’s come to define the quartet. It’s easy to understand why they’d have a bone to pick with modern Britain. Their third album captures the band’s relentless assault on a myriad of issues plaguing post-Brexit, post-COVID Britain with fervour, fury and a side-order of wry humour.

‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’ sees the Hastings heroes keeping their foot on the throat of the shitty stuff – in their own words, “things have only got worse” – but it’s not always presented through a gritty, angry cloud. The album doesn’t shy away from addressing the realities of contemporary British life, yet it does so with an authenticity and energy that is both refreshing and invigorating.

The opening track sets the stage for a sonic journey through the UK’s socio-political landscape, with ‘Artillery’ serving as a blistering critique that aims to provoke. ‘Subaru’ further showcases the band’s knack for marrying catchy hooks with incisive commentary on working-class struggles and personal defiance against societal norms. It’s a narrative that’s particularly resonant in ‘Can Eu Hear Me’, a track that captures the disillusionment and frustration wrought by Brexit.

‘Let’s Get To Work’ emerges as a motivational anthem amidst the chaos, urging action and resilience. ‘Tamagotchi’, with its nostalgic nod, may be pulling references a bit long in the tooth for its namechecked thirty-somethings, yet it stands out as fantastic fun, a testament to the album’s dynamic range and the band’s creative vigour.

Kid Kapichi’s exploration of sound and genre further enriches the album, with ‘Zombie Nation’ bringing in ska elements and a guest appearance by Suggs from Madness, reflecting on societal decay with a blend of wit and gravity. The inclusion of ballads and folk influences in tracks like ‘Angeline’ and ‘Jimi’ underscores a versatility and capacity to evoke a range of emotions, from anger to introspection, without sacrificing a cohesive sound.

Kid Kapichi’s ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’ is a powerful statement capturing the essence of a generation grappling with the complexities of a rapidly changing world. Rather than simply getting angry – though angry, it certainly can be – it understands something that only a generation the social contract failed ever could: if you didn’t laugh, you’d cry. May as well have some fun while it all burns around us.