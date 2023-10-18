Knuckle Puck – Losing What We Love

Label: Pure Noise

Released: 20th October 2023

The optimistic sound of the unfortunately named (and timed) ‘20/20’ album is dead and buried, Knuckle Puck have rediscovered themselves on ‘Losing What We Love’. Bursting with the youthful urgency of their breakout days but with more polish, Knuckle Puck have come back swinging with the pop-punk album of the year.

The title track strikes a Midwest emo note to counterbalance the out and out punk joyride of the lead single ‘The Tower’. Sprinkle in the pumpkin-spiced banger ‘October’, the angst of ‘Groundhog Day’, the swollen emotion in the album’s swan-song ‘Fool’ and you see that Knuckle Puck haven’t set out to reinvent themselves on this album but, instead, confirm they’re the very best at what they do.