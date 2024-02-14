Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head

Label: Big Scary Monsters

Released: 16th February 2024

From miserable birthdays spent getting a line tattooed through an ex’s name on ‘Tacos & Toast,’ searching for love again in ‘Cuffing Season’ and even considering packing it all in on the closer ‘Giving Up The Ghost’, the outlook might not seem too bright on Laura Jane Grace’s latest album.

Regardless, her genius remains in her songwriting whether that’s describing the magical qualities of a ‘Dysphoria Hoodie’ or in the snappy chorus and brutal honesty of ‘Hard Feelings’ which blames years of alcohol, weed, porn and cocaine as to why her brain is often her worst enemy.

Down but never out, she infuses some optimism with the punk-driven joyride of the title track and doo-wop backing vocals of “pig, pig, pig” on the rebellious ‘I’m Not A Cop’ which help lift the album upwards.

In the end, ‘Hole In My Head’ is another vignette on the journey of Laura Jane Grace. Despite the ups and downs, she knows better than anyone about how life can change, this album manages to capture the beauty of her own evolution and continued growth.