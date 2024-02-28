Lime Garden – One More Thing

Label: So Young Records

Released: 16th February 2024

If music is a cocktail, then Lime Garden’s ‘One More Thing’ is the zesty twist that leaves the taste buds tingling for more. With their much anticipated first full-length, the Brighton-based foursome deliver a collection of tracks that are as catchy as they are confessional, blending the everyday with the extraordinary.

The record kicks off with ‘Love Song’, setting a tone of urgency that’s both captivating and raw. ‘Mother,’ a standout, shifts gears into a more atmospheric shoegaze, painting a deeply moving picture of the complexities of familial relationships. Chloe Howard’s vocals soar with a poignant vulnerability, echoing the fears and uncertainties that come with adulthood and the passage of time.

The album’s narrative arc takes us through the highs and lows of the rock‘n’roll dream, particularly on ‘Popstar,’ confronting the stark realities of balancing a passion for music with the necessity of a day job. This theme of navigating the music industry’s choppy waters continues with ‘Fears,’ a track that encapsulates the anxiety of seemingly unattainable aspirations with an almost surreal quality.

‘Nepotism (Baby)’ and ‘I Want To Be You’ delve into the intricate dynamics of female relationships, adding another layer of depth to the album’s exploration of personal and professional landscapes, while Lime Garden’s willingness to experiment shines on tracks like ‘Floor’ and ‘Pine,’ which introduces an ethereal, almost cinematic quality. There’s no sense of fear when it comes to heading towards new territories, without ever losing their distinctive identity.

What makes ‘One More Thing’ stand out is its lyrical depth. Vocalist Chloe Howard has a knack for crafting verses that feel like personal anecdotes yet strike a universal chord. The album’s themes of ambition, self-doubt, and the pursuit of dreams against the backdrop of life’s mundane struggles are delivered with a sincerity that’s both comforting and invigorating.

Musically, Lime Garden refuse to be pigeonholed. Their sound is a melting pot of influences, creating a sonic identity that’s distinctly Lime Garden—familiar yet fresh, nostalgic yet forward-looking. In ‘One More Thing,’ they’ve crafted an album that’s not just a debut but a statement of future intent. Lime Garden aren’t just ready for the big time — they’re already there, and they’re inviting everyone to join them on the ascent.