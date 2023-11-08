Lonely The Brave – What We Do To Feel

Label: Easy Life

Released: 10th November 2023

Following a transformative period for the band, Lonely The Brave have taken time to further cultivate their connections and explore what it means to be human. ‘What We Do To Feel’ is a celebration of the everyday intricacies we take for granted, finding peace in those seemingly small moments and turning them into something grand.

The album opens with ‘Long Way’, whose shiny guitar tones and infectious energy proudly beam like the last burst of summer in gradually dampening autumn weather, this warmth trickling throughout the record. Melodic with energetic hooks, ‘The Victim’ is a particular stand-out, the fierce and fragile emotion in Jack Bennett’s voice is so palpable you can practically feel the gritted teeth. The midpoint of the record sees something of a tonal shift, traversing into more sombre territory, but although seemingly more melancholy it is by no means more docile; ‘Eventide’ is a testament to this, with punchy percussion and raw vocals.

From layers of synth to whispers of shoegaze, tracks play with texture across ‘What We Do To Feel’. Vivid and authentic, this album bleeds bright like a splash of watercolour on canvas.