Love Fame Tragedy – Life Is A Killer

Label: Bright Antenna Records

Released: 29th March 2024

An exploration into the very highs and very lows of love and life, ‘Life Is A Killer’ is the bright yet devastating new release from Love Fame Tragedy. Entangled in a mish-mash of alt-pop, The Wombats’ beloved frontman Murph lays bare a kaleidoscope of emotions, discussing the good, bad and in-between in excruciating detail, all to the backdrop of a woozy electropop sugar rush.

The opening track begins with a voice note from Murph’s wife saying, “We have to stay together you know – because everyone else is falling apart” and moves immediately into a chilled dreamy pop sequence. The dissonance between the angelic, futuristic use of synths and the very poignant and very real voicenote offers a taste of the dizzying disorientation present as the album progresses.

In ‘Slipping Away’, heart-wrenching lyrics paired with upbeat dance rhythms capture that 4am-at-a-party feeling when the queasiness of a hangover and the brutal reality of life begins to kick in. ‘It’s Ok To Be Shallow’ is a delicious earworm, equal parts vacuous and vibrant, resembling the fatigue of surface-level friendships and interactions a life in the limelight brings. The sobering ‘If You Don’t’ is raw and romantic, feeling like a difficult conversation after a drunken row the night before.

The album is coloured by gorgeous futuristic bells and whistles, yet it is a candid recount of Murph’s life and experiences. ‘Life Is A Killer’ feels like the culmination of a lifetime of partying; it’s sweet and upbeat, yet exhausted and remorseful – and it’s this duality that makes it so special.