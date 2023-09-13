Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Label: EPIC

Released: 15th September 2023

When Madison Beer dropped ‘Home To Another One’ earlier this year, it signaled a deeper dive into some perhaps unexpected influences. Built around a Tame Impala-lite wonky bassline and embellished with twinkly keys and Madison’s airy vocals, it immediately put her in her own lane.

A refreshing update on the lovelorn pop she was making on debut ‘Life Support’, follow up ‘Silence Between Songs’ sees Madison Beer fully indulge in her left of centre favourites. Opener ‘Spinnin’ has elements of soft psychedelic 70s rock that work perfectly with her lush harmonies, ‘Envy The Leaves’ follows suit, this time with an obscure lyrical theme that compares naivety to nature.

In a way similar to Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’, these earthly references pop up time and time again, ‘17’ seeing Madison look back on her fast-paced teen years and desire to take it easy now she’s in her mid twenties, then again in ‘I Wonder’ where she shakes off a rough patch and sees the world for the first time again.

An immediate step up, ‘Silence Between Songs’ feels more sonically cohesive than Madison’s first record, literally and figuratively stepping into her groove with a record that’s surprisingly cool.