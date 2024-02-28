Master Peace – How To Make A Master Peace

Label: PMR

Released: 1st March 2024

Master Peace’s debut album ‘How To Make A Master Peace’ is a riotous journey through all of the most fun, thrilling, gaudy and invigorating shades of the noughties indie scene filtered through the smart, cheeky and extremely confident voice of an indie-pop provocateur doing exactly what he wants and having an amazing time doing it.

The album is driven by a turbo-charged surge that pushes almost every track forward. There’s barely any key up in energy and BPM, and it makes for a thrilling listen throughout. Turbo bangers like the Hadouken-peak-nu-rave referencing ‘Start You Up’ and the pulverising punk assault of bratty anthem ‘Los Narcos’ are the album’s calling cards and the best examples of Peace’s desire to follow his own path and not settle into the lanes other people might have wanted to place him.

All that fevered rabble-rousing would be a bit much if it was just headlong head banging, but Peace is smart enough to know when to add a bit of texture with the dreamy classic indie pop of ‘Panic101’ and groovy closer ‘Happiness Is Love’ particular highlights.

It’s been a long time coming for Master Peace to have the freedom and space to fulfil all his enigmatic potential, but on his striking debut, he’s positively bursting with infectious personality and hooks that promise to see him firmly break out.