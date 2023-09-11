MAY-A – Analysis Paralysis EP

Label: Atlantic Records

Released: 1st September 2023

‘Analysis Paralysis’, the new EP from breakout Aussie artist MAY-A, brings together a dreamy medley of indie-pop, bitter heartbreak and familiar coming-of-age warm and fuzzies. It represents a clear evolution in sound from the artist’s previous release ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’, feeling more grungy, fiery and sensual. It’s a hit.

The mixture of genres MAY-A pulls from is perhaps what makes their sound so unique and impactful. Drawing influence from indie titans like Paramore and The Smashing Pumpkins, each track packs a powerful punch with a shoegazey feel. Feeling a bit like the alternative answer to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’, each song focuses on themes of love and relationship breakdown, building a story of an intoxicating yet equally destructive relationship. Songs like ‘Ifyoulikeitlikethat’ and ‘Guilty Conscience’ epitomise this, with lyrics explicitly drawing from a very real hate/love relationship experience.

MAY-A is a fresh and exciting alt-pop star on the rise and this expertly composed EP further demonstrates their talent. The rich emotional pull within each track really tugs at the heartstrings, acting as a soundtrack for our own romantic experiences. Simply put, the energy and sound MAY-A creates feels fresh and exciting, encapsulating the euphoric highs and lows of being young and in love.