Metronomy – Posse EP Volume 2

Label: Ninja Tune

Released: 12th July 2024

Led by multi-instrumentalist Joseph Mount, one of the UK’s most intuitive, intelligent musicians, everything Metronomy touch turns into sonic gold. Making everything from iconic indie-pop to rock to electronica, the band have been exploring their idiosyncratic sound for two decades, always moving in different directions, flitting between genres while maintaining that core feel and experience. ‘Posse’ is certainly no exception. This teeny tiny EP contains worlds: collaborating with numerous artists across five tracks, each feels dense and fully-fledged.

The kitschy ‘Nice Town’ is doused in computer game nostalgia. Sparse in instrumentalism, each element is expertly placed, creating a fascinating collage of sound. Changing moods entirely, the ethereal ‘With Balance’ features stunning vocals from Naima Block and Joshua Idehen that intermingle and dance together on top of softly plucked strings.

The chic, sweet ‘Contact High’ feels flirtatiously French as it floats on pacy beats, spoken word fragments and unassuming, whirling synths. The sensual, lavish ‘My Love’ slows things, with the buttery smooth vocals of Nourished By Time dripping over deep, understated beats. Ending on a high, the funky ‘Typical’ is a kooky track that is guaranteed to be stuck in your head for days.

Exploring completely different sounds through each track, ‘Posse’ could be hard to wrap your head around if you thought too hard about it, but where’s the fun in that? Each track on this EP is unified by utter brilliance.