Molly Burch – Daydreamer

Label: Captured Tracks

Released: 29th September 2023

Oozing in class and style, Molly Burch’s ‘Daydreamer’ is delicious enough to eat. The LA-based artist’s new album is a shimmering, delicate, yet powerful force of nature. Dressed in 80s glamour with a jazz flair, each track feels full and lustrous, dripping in a tender vulnerability unique to Burch. Everything moves smoothly and effortlessly as Burch walks through the experiences of her formative years, dazzling with her songwriting and melodic vocals.

‘Daydreamer’ feels like an ode to the rollercoaster of womanhood, but it manages to transcend that singular experience to connect with anyone who has dealt with low self-esteem, anxiety and unworthiness. This is explicitly felt on tracks like ‘2003’ and ‘Baby Watch My Tears Dry’ as lyrics channelling Burch’s own experiences evoke visceral, at times uncomfortable memories.

While lyrically reflective and pensive, Burch effortlessly moulds each track to feel light, airy and decadent. ‘Champion’ brilliantly exemplifies this, providing a glittering medley of strings, drums and vocals as she sings intimately of heartbreak. ‘Daydreamer’ is a thoughtfully crafted artwork that may make you cry, but will definitely make you dance.