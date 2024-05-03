Nell Mescal – Can I Miss It For A Minute? EP

Nell's early promise is more than realised.

Label: LAB Records
Released: 3rd May 2024

From her first track out of the gate, there’s been something a little special about Nell Mescal. Slipping perfectly into a musical niche that swiftly became more of a movement, that early promise is more than realised with debut EP, ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’.

Across five tracks, Nell shows the kind of assured, quiet confidence and emotionally driven craft that sets her well beyond the reach of most peers. Opener’ Warm Body’ swells into a titanic crescendo, while ‘Yellow Dresser’ weaves heartbreak into something special. But it’s ‘Killing Time’ which feels like the real calling card.

Propulsive, borderline anthemic, it suggests Mescal can push beyond the boundaries into the fertile centre ground. Taylor, Phoebe, Julien, Lucy… Nell? Sounds about right.

4.0 rating
4/5
Total Score
