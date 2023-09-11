Noisy – Fast Fwd: To Friday [Vol. 1]

Label: Concord Records

Released: 8th September 2023

Ever since exploding onto the rave scene with a major label signing and four-track EP in 2020, Worthing trio NOISY have been blazing a trail with a thrill-seeking mashup of dance, drum’n’bass and various other electronic subgenres. The destination might not have always been clear, but the journey has one mission and one mission only: cause some chaos.

The first volume of their ‘FAST FWD: To Friday’ mixtape summons that charged euphoria across their longest project to date, presenting eight new tracks that contribute to a discography slowly but surely cementing its ambition. Each song on offer features a new guest vocalist, with contributions from rising stars Charlotte Plank and Master Peace standing out as key embellishments for the record.

Offering diversity in voice and sound, NOISY succeed in building a sense of community in as well as around their music. The slick groove of ‘2AM’ sits between the deep beats of ‘BRITISH PR1CK$’ and the relentless tempo of ‘BLOODFLOW’, providing a rare shelter from the party energy packed into every other inch of space across the tape, but some well-crafted vocal melodies carry us through the noise.

Although they have taken time to build up to these longer releases, ‘FAST FWD: To Friday’ [Vol 1] remains a simple release; NOISY deliver music that doesn’t hide the purity of its aims and doesn’t fail to open a door for listeners to escape their lives if just for 30 minutes.