Oscar Scheller – Coming Of Age

Label: Handle With Care

Released: 10th November 2023

Dreamy, swirling pop deliciousness. The latest release from Oscar Scheller is a beautiful, romantic pop album reminiscent of Y2K pop icons like Natasha Bedingfield and Jordin Sparks. Listening has never been so easy as he floats through each celestial track, and Oscar’s exceptional production skills shine throughout the excellent composition; no instrumental is out of place, establishing a cohesive yet explorative sound few artists can master.

The shimmering ‘Practice Run’ is sugary and sweet, with soft vocals, melodies and Owl City-esque synths. Echoing vocals tenderly speak of love with an innocent sincerity in a fuzzy, intimate tone unique to the sensitive Oscar. Opening with soft strums and paired-down production, ‘CPR’ takes a more reflective tone, exploring themes of loneliness, love and exhaustion. This welcome change in pace beautifully breaks up the album yet still satiates with mythic, resounding vocals.

Plunging into PC Music-styled track, ‘Hole In My Jeans’ feels pixelated and precious, with a foray of layered synths, booming drums and riffs which feel spontaneous yet precisely crafted. Gurgling, vocoder lyricism interlaced with Oscar’s echoes brings an industrial edge while maintaining his soft alt-pop roots. The repeating, endearing lyric “You’re the hole in my jeans” brilliantly says so much in a short-but-sweet two-minute track that’s one of the best on the album.

With 13 tracks, there is a lot for listeners to sink their teeth into. The bouncy, brash ‘Nightmare Blunt Rotation’ again extends Oscar Scheller’s range; just when you think you’ve heard it all, another surprise awaits. With universal appeal and stunning featured artists, ‘Coming Of Age’ is an absolute delight, guaranteed to pierce hearts.