Pinkshift – Suraksha EP

Label: Hopeless Records

Released: 20th October 2023

A year on from their outstanding debut album, Pinkshift have returned with a timely reminder of their brilliance and a teaser of more magic to come.

Their differing cultures and heritage have always been what binds this trio, but on ‘suraksha’ (a Hindi word borrowed from Sanskrit meaning “protection”), it is amplified further. Over 12 minutes, the three tracks are a seamless journey, bursting with moments of savagery and moments of serenity, all infused with a flavour of Ashrita’s South Asian heritage too.

Pinkshift have a unique story, and with this short EP, they’ve found a way to bring that story into their music, too. Alternative music continues to make strides concerning diversity, but Pinkshift are saying it’s not just about what you see but what you hear.