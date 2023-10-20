Priya Ragu – Santhosam

Unrelenting in its brilliance.

Label: Warner
Released: 20th October 2023

Fresh, fun and simply delicious, Priya Ragu’s dazzling debut album ‘Santhosam’ is sexy, sweet, and filled with spice. Oozing confidence, wisdom and vitality, her pitch-perfect vocals and bouncy beats propel listeners through the album. It’s unrelenting in its brilliance, produced to absolute perfection. Exciting, fun and unserious, dancefloors everywhere are simply not ready.

A sensational pop album, Priya lyrically and thematically showcases immense skill and a lifetime dedication to her craft. Drawing inspiration from childhood influences, she skillfully blends South Asian Tamil beats with Western R&B and pop, creating a shimmering melting pot of sound. It is total ear candy. Closing the album, the slow, pensive ‘Mani Osai’ is a beautiful melody performed in Tamil, quietly showcasing Priya’s beaming vocal range.

Above all, ‘Santhosam’ feels like a celebration of life, independence and coming into your own. Unrelenting joy persists through each track, seen in ‘One Way Ticket’, a Dua Lipa-esque pop explosion, with an adorable, dainty hook guaranteed to be stuck in your head for days. Somehow, Priya Ragu just keeps going; each track is beautiful yet brilliant, consistently spectacular and entirely unique to her sound. There is so much to explore within ‘Santhosam’; get ready to sink your teeth in.

