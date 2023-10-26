SIPHO. – Prayers & Paranoia

Label: Dirty Hit

Released: 27th October 2023

Welcome to the hauntingly beautiful, tender, yet fierce melodic world of SIPHO.. Characterised by earth-shattering vocals and big, booming drums, ‘PRAYERS & PARANOIA’ is a deliciously devastating work of art, a testament to the emotive and technical range of its distinguished creator. Fusing a variety of genres to create a truly unique sound, each track is defined by foreboding strings, echoing, iridescent vocals and larger-than-life drums. Diving into an exploration of the ego, vulnerability and self-worth, we can all find glimpses of ourselves within this album, contributing to its universal and deeply personal appeal.

Sharp rock riffs combined with aching, piercing vocals convey emotion so beautifully it’s almost alarming, exemplified through tracks like ‘THE CHEMICALS’ and ‘FILL ME UP’. A hypnotic mirage of rough vocals and smooth chords suspends the listener in a state of blissful awareness as SIPHO. turns ravaging, all-encompassing emotions into sound. With ‘SOBER,’ we reach even greater sonic heights. With the combination of classical elements, familiar jungle beats and fleeting psychedelic end notes, the listener is drawn into the void, hypnotised to the angelic repeats of “I don’t care if my heart stops”.

Amazingly, despite being thematically dense, it’s repeatedly uplifting thanks to the angelic levity found in SIPHO.’s voice. The physical and emotional energy poured into this album runs like a live wire throughout, creating a level of intensity few artists can master. This album undoubtedly cements SIPHO as one of the most exciting, dynamic voices of today.