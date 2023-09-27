Slaney Bay – Why Does Love Mean Loss? EP

Label:

Released: 29th September 2023

Prepare to get blissfully lost within the orbital sound of Slaney Bay. Intertwining influences from dream-pop, shoegaze and pop-rock, this EP packs a soft yet piercing punch. With each track boasting a full, expertly layered sound nestled on pulsing, anthemic drums, the South London-based group once again exercise their power in tugging at your heartstrings.

Combining a blurry, mystical sound with angsty coming-of-age lyrics, each track feels vibrant and achingly youthful. Standout track ‘EST’ embodies this perfectly, as the tremors in Cait Whitley’s vocals capture the despair of long-distance love and vulnerability. As lyrics beautifully yearn, “If it’s EST, is there you and me?”, listeners’ hearts will undeniably explode.

Comparatively, the more tempered ‘House Party’ tenderly captures melancholic post-house party contemplations as Whitley’s angelic echoes of drunken love whirl throughout the song. This beautiful melting pot of fast and slow perfectly captures the volatility of being young and in love.

The trio weave a beautiful texture into their music, giving their sound a unique, atmospheric quality. The smooth blend of effervescent vocals and searing guitar riffs swallows the listener into a world of love, pain and longing. It would take the most hardened of hearts to resist.