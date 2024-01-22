Sleater-Kinney – Little Rope

Label: Loma Vista / Concord

Released: 19th January 2024

Experimental, decadent and seductive, now-duo Sleater-Kinney’s new album ‘Little Rope’ is a feast. Revisiting the raucous sound explored within their seminal 1997 album ‘Dig Me Out’, floods of aching, charged vocals and forceful instrumentals add another accolade to the esteemed band’s career.

Underpinning ‘Little Rope’ and the group’s wider discography is an urgency that creates a sound addictive and all-encompassing. Every lyric is fuelled with power, landing like missiles amongst delicious guitar riffs. Opening with ‘Hell’, it’s a roaring rollercoaster ride of fast and slow as feverish, piercing vocals race against the drums. ‘Hunt You Down’ is charismatic and unrelenting.

Despite its urgency, ‘Little Rope’ is tender and vulnerable, finding a perfect balance. ‘Say It Like You Mean It’ unveils this power in full force, with soft, reverberating riffs and mind-bending vocals truly capturing the pain of love. ‘Little Rope’ is an absolute artistic and stylistic feat, but with Sleater-Kinney’s accomplished track record and longstanding magnetism, that should come as no surprise.