SOFT PLAY – HEAVY JELLY

Label: BMG

Released: 19th July 2024

SOFT PLAY’s ‘HEAVY JELLY’ is what happens when you take two punk rockers, throw them into a blender of life experiences, and hit puree. The result? A deliciously eclectic album that’s as unpredictable as it is satisfying.

Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have emerged from their cocoon of a multi-year hiatus as SOFT PLAY, and boy, have they evolved. ‘HEAVY JELLY’ is a statement of intent, a middle finger to anyone who thought they had this duo pegged.

From the get-go, it’s clear that SOFT PLAY are not content being boxed in. ‘The Mushroom and The Swan’ hits with a heavyweight punch before pirouetting into an electronic interlude that raises more than an eyebrow. It’s this kind of genre-bending alchemy that defines the album, with tracks like ‘Worms on Tarmac’ somehow managing to make rapping about pavement-dwelling invertebrates sound not just acceptable, but essential.

But it’s not all quirky wordplay and unexpected instrumentation. ‘Everything and Nothing’ showcases a vulnerability previously unseen, with Holman’s raw vocals laid bare over – wait for it – a mandolin. It’s a gut-punch of a track that proves these lads have more depth than a philosophical debate at the bottom of a pint glass.

What’s most impressive about ‘HEAVY JELLY’ is how it manages to distil the essence of SOFT PLAY’s entire career into one cohesive album. It’s got the scrappy humour of their early days, the experimental spirit of their mid-period, and a newfound maturity that comes from actually growing up a bit.

‘HEAVY JELLY’ is the sound of a band rediscovering their joy, pushing boundaries, and not giving a single solitary fuck about what anyone thinks. And honestly? It’s glorious. It’s messy, it’s beautiful, it’s confusing as hell sometimes, but it might also be the most exciting thing you’ll hear all year.

SOFT PLAY have crafted an album that pushes boundaries and challenges expectations. ‘HEAVY JELLY’ is a bold statement from a band reborn, unafraid to explore new territories while remaining true to their core identity. It’s an impressive return that promises exciting possibilities to come. So strap in, turn it up, and let SOFT PLAY melt your face off with their genre-defying, expectation-shattering, absolutely bonkers new album. Your ears will thank you. Eventually.