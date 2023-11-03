SOFY – Chaos and Commotion

Label:

Released: 27th October 2023

With ‘Chaos and Commotion’, SOFY returns bigger, bolder and brasher than ever. She’s always been blatantly honest, tumultuous and a deft hand at lifting your spirits, but these facts are truer than ever on her first mixtape. Opening track ‘Yoyo’ is a rocket launching, an announcement of her arrival as she returns with some of her slickest, confident tracks yet. ‘Yoyo’ is blazing – a ferocious statement of intent that will play out over the next seven tracks, promising no-holds-barred, ecstasy-inducing riffs and the sheer joy of watching the birth of a rock star career.

‘Ashley Cole Type Beat’ continues in that cocksure vein, but it quickly becomes apparent that SOFY is far more multi-faceted than that. ‘socks’ sees her tenderly falling into a romantic world to envy ‘Notting Hill’, embracing her indie roots with fervency and mood-boosting results. She can be incredibly earnest and soft – ‘supermarket’ is woe-heavy in its journey through a shattering break-up – and yet absolutely revel in sarcasm-heavy bangers; the mixtape shifts and turns through each emotion and experience deftly, placing every side of SOFY under the light.

There’s no doubt that ‘Chaos and Commotion’ contains some of SOFY’s best work yet. ‘He’s Not You’ sees her lean into the Britpop that soundtracked her youth, whilst the funk-heavy basslines of ‘Timothee Chalamet’ make each wink-delivered insinuation all the more colourful. Here, SOFY does what she is best at – taking relatable, relevant scenarios and completely animating them. SOFY places the onus on herself to ensure her listeners feel seen, even in moments that aren’t their finest hour – masterminding opportunities to bump into someone you probably shouldn’t, spiralling over friends buying houses, fantasising a bit too much about a celebrity crush. The bad and the ugly are definitely there, but it’d be a disservice to say the rest is just good – it’s pure brilliance.