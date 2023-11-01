Spiritbox – The Fear Of Fear EP

Label: Rise Records

Released: 3rd November 2023

Since releasing debut album ‘Eternal Blue’ in 2021, Spiritbox have been on a rapid rise. There have been support slots with modern metal legends Bring Me Horizon, Slipknot and Ghost, while their debut appearance at Download 2022 inspired a non-stop wave of crowd surfers that must have broken some sort of record. The same month, their breakout hit ‘Holy Roller’ was performed by ten-year-old Harper Jerret on America’s Got Talent, while their recent UK headline tour was a sleek, visual marvel that took influence from stadium pop shows. Rather than lean into their more accessible moments to fuel their ascent, new EP ‘The Fear Of Fear’ is as brutal as they come.

Across the six tracks, vocalist Courtney LaPlante spits pure, guttural venom while Mike Stringer (guitar), Zev Rosenberg (drums) and Josh Gilbert (bass) lock-in to create the sort of chaotic, shuddering breakdowns that could replace wrecking balls. Still, Spiritbox have always dabbled in moments of atmospheric beauty and across ‘The Fear Of Fear’, these driving, electronic sections offer serenity, but never at the expense of urgency. Instead of skipping between the two extremes, ‘The Fear Of Fear’ is a tightly wound record that showcases a band growing in confidence and getting increasingly comfortable with what they are.