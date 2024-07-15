STONE – Fear Life For A Lifetime

Label: Polydor Records

Released: 12th July 2024

STONE aren’t here to reinvent the wheel; they’re here to nick it off your dad’s vintage Jaguar and take it for a joyride. Their debut album ‘Fear Life For A Lifetime’ is a love letter to the halcyon days of Britpop and early 2000s indie, wrapped up in a package so nostalgic it might as well come with a free Tamagotchi.

Kicking off with a spoken word intro that’s equal parts Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Sunscreen’ and your mate’s drunken philosophy at 3am, STONE set the stage for an album that’s as comfortable in its own skin as a nudist on a private beach. The title-track serves as a mission statement, and you’d better listen up.

‘My Thoughts Go’ and ‘Roses’ swagger in like they’ve just stumbled out of a time machine from 1997, all Gallagher-esque bravado and Williams-style cheek. But even when they’re wearing their influences on their sleeve, STONE do it with such earnest enthusiasm it’s hard not to crack a smile.

It’s not all cocksure posturing. ‘Train’ hits like a panic attack on the Northern line, its stream-of-consciousness lyrics perfectly capturing the claustrophobia of modern life. It’s a moment of vulnerability that shows STONE aren’t just here to rehash the past – they’ve got something to say about the present, too.

Recorded in the wilds of Vermont (because nothing says ‘Merseyside’ quite like the American countryside), ‘Fear Life For A Lifetime’ manages to capture the spirit of a band discovering their identity. It’s like watching a bunch of lads from Liverpool suddenly realise they’re the most interesting people for miles around – and deciding to milk it for all it’s worth.

Is it perfect? No. Is it original? Not always. But is it a rollicking good time? Absolutely. STONE have crafted an album that’s less about breaking new ground and more about kicking hard and having a proper good time.

Rather than being desperate to be the voice of a generation, STONE are content to be the voice of a really good night out. ‘Fear Life For A Lifetime’ might not change your world, but it’ll definitely improve your pre-drinks playlist. Just don’t blame us if you wake up tomorrow with a hangover and an inexplicable urge to start a band.