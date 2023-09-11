Teezo Touchdown – How Do You Sleep At Night?

Label: Not Fit For Society / RCA Records

Released: 8th September 2023

Teezo Touchdown has been twisting R&B, indie and pop around a rock’n’roll swagger for a few years now. He’s been praised by Travis Scott, Drake and Tyler, The Creator, dismissed as a fashion rapper more interested in gimmicks than good songs, and has a hyper-engaged fanbase that regularly praises his sprawling, artistic vision. Through all that, Teezo has crafted a debut album that’s tender, exciting, funny and wholly unique. Considering his eclectic back catalogue, ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’ is surprisingly focused, but Teezo hasn’t lost any of his individuality in its creation.

Tracks like the guitar-driven ‘Impossible’ and the dreamy ‘Familiarity’ act as beacons of encouragement for the next generation of creatives, ‘Too Easy’ is made for chaotic live shows, while the raw ‘Neighborhood’ touches on fatherhood, loss and community.

“Is anybody brave anymore?” asked Teezo on breakout track ‘100 Drums’. Despite the pressure, the expectations and the hate that have come since, his instant classic debut album is as bold and brilliant as they come.