The Rhythm Method – Peachy

Label: Moshi Moshi

Released: 8th March 2024

The Rhythm Method’s long-awaited second album takes the duo of Joey and Rowan’s mix of classic songwriting and witty lyrical wordplay and gives it a significant upgrade in terms of ambition and scope as they expand their vision. ‘Peachy’ is a far more dynamic and textured listen than their ebullient, but sometimes lightweight, 2018 debut ‘How Would You Know I Was Lonely?’.

Helmed by esteemed producer and musician Bill Ryder-Jones on production, the progression in every aspect is palpable. The more expansive widescreen sound to songs like the swelling drama of the title track and ‘Curse’ are examples of studio flourishes and musical touches their rudimentary approach couldn’t do before, and it gives the whole record a sense of added grandeur and gravitas. There’s still plenty of The Rhythm Method humour here, like on the playful opening track, but it’s largely juxtaposed with a general feeling of hopeful sadness that frequently gives songs like the twinkling piano majesty of ‘Have A Go Heroes’ a really affecting quality.

Taking on different genres like country and simple acoustic folk, as on Joey’s touching acoustic closing song ‘Black and Blue’, this is the album they’ve been waiting all their lives to make, and they’ve firmly stepped up to the challenge. A delightful return from a band operating at a new level.