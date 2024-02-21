The Snuts – Millennials

Label: Happy Artist Records / The Orchard

Released: 23rd February 2024

Scottish group The Snuts return with a stellar record; ‘Millennials’ is vibrant and fuzzy – a feel-good album with the rare combination of style and substance. Each track packs the band’s signature punch with endearing vocals, ear-wormish guitar riffs and a loveable kookiness. Playing through its entirety in less than 30 minutes, it’s no frills, just fun, and their playful, brash attitude is met with a sharp, vibrant production.

One thing is sure, ‘Millennials’ is a total crowd-pleaser. While the group are exceptionally talented, their music never alienates the audience. Based on everyday relatable experiences like meeting someone at Tesco and dreaming about making loads of money, ‘Millennials’ is undeniably human. The group’s quickly flourishing fanbase can relate to and apply their music to their own lives – making it that bit more special.

Each track is intensely packed with teen-like vibrance and palpable energy. Opening with ‘Gloria’, a hazy, fresh take on a love song with a crazy BPM – fans everywhere will be dying to hear these riffs live. The gorgeous ‘NPC’ is anthemic, fun and noisy. ‘Dreams’ is super sweet, with echoey vocals and rumbling bass, which feels light and summery. Sit back, chill out and prepare to have these hooks stuck in your head for the next week.