Tierra Whack – WORLD WIDE WHACK

Label: Interscope Records

Released: 15th March 2024

Following the bite-sized brilliance of ‘Whack World’, Tierra Whack carries more than her share of expectation. A flash-bang of excitement, ‘WORLD WIDE WHACK’ doesn’t shy from the task. Planting her flag deeper into the fertile grounds of her creativity, it expands her canvas with sprawling strokes of her lyrical brush, blending the playful with the poignant, the personal with the universal.

From the opening moments of ‘WORLD WIDE WHACK’, it’s clear we’re on a journey through Tierra’s technicolour mind. Tracks like ‘MS BEHAVE’ and ‘SHOWER SONG’ serve as windows into her mind, offering a blend of razor-sharp wit and raw emotion that few can parallel. There’s a theatricality to the album that feels like a meticulously curated gallery showing, each song a different exhibit displaying facets of Whack’s brilliance.

The production across the album mirrors Tierra’s versatility, ranging from the abstract to the intimate, always in service of her storytelling and creativity. The beats are as unpredictable as they are catchy, creating a soundscape that’s both engaging and eclectic. It’s a testament to her bravery, diving headfirst into emotional depths while maintaining the lightness that makes her music so accessible.

Yet, it’s in the album’s exploration of deeper themes – heartbreak, self-discovery, societal observation – where Whack truly shines. She navigates these waters with a balance of gravity and levity that’s uniquely her own. Tracks like ‘UNEMPLOYED’ and ‘BODY OF WATER’ manage to be both introspective and infectious, something that underscores her skill as both a lyricist and a composer.

Tierra Whack’s ‘WORLD WIDE WHACK’ is a kaleidoscope of sounds, stories, and emotions. It’s an album that demands multiple listens to fully appreciate the breadth of her artistic vision. It’s a journey that zig and zags through the highs and lows of human emotion, guided by Whack’s singular voice and vision. As much a leap forward as it is a deep dive inward, whether you’re drawn in by the beats, the bars, or the bravado, one thing’s for certain: Tierra Whack has once again set the level impossibly high, not just for herself, but for everyone else too.